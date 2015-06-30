MILAN, June 30 Italy's real estate company Domus
Italia has scrapped its initial public offering on the Milan
stock exchange due to poor market conditions, it said in a
statement.
Book-building for the share placement had started on June 19
and was scheduled to close on July 2. Global markets have been
unsettled by the deepening of the Greek crisis, which has pushed
stocks down and bond yields of weaker euro zone countries up.
The statement said Domus Italia aimed to represent its offer
in more stable market conditions.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Silvia Aloisi)