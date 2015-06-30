BRIEF-Ubiquitous to fully buy software firm A.I. Corp for 799 mln yen
* Says it plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based firm A.I. Corp which is engaged in import and sale of software, for totaling 799 million yen
June 30 Italian publisher Mondadori says:
* Gave mandate to CEO to accept bid for 80 percent of Monradio from Mediaset's R.T.I unit.
* Offer from Mediaset's R.T.I envisages exclusivity until Sept. 20
* Mondadori and Mediaset are both controlled by Fininvest, the holding company of Italy's Berlusconi family. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 3 Etihad Airways' bookings to the United States are healthy despite last month's introduction of a ban on most electronics from the cabins of passenger flights to the United States, the Abu Dhabi carrier said on Monday.