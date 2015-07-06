BRIEF-Chuang's China Investments says Peter Lo Wing Cheung resigned as executive director
* Peter Lo Wing Cheung has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Italian defence group Finmeccanica says:
* Renegotiated five-year revolving credit line lowering debt costs
* To pay 100 basis points over the Euribor rate, with an 80 basis point reduction compared with previous conditions
* New credit line expires in July 2020 -- a year in which no other debt repayments are scheduled
* Line is for up to 2 billion euros from 2.2 billion euros previously
* Line was untapped as of June 30, 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday participates in the development of the new residential district "Junkersdorfer Stadtgärten" in the west of Koeln