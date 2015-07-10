MILAN, July 10 Italy's state investment fund
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) appointed two top bankers to its
helm on Friday in a shake-up launched by Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, who wants the cash-rich agency to be more active in
supporting the economy.
Claudio Costamagna, a former head of Goldman Sachs
EMEA investment division, was appointed chairman while Fabio
Gallia, current chief of BNP Paribas in Italy, was
named as the CEO designate, CDP said in a statement after a
shareholder meeting.
CDP, which is controlled by the Treasury via an 80 percent
stake, has assets worth 400 billion euros ($445 billion)
including 250 billion euros of postal savings.
Both appointments had been pre-announced by Renzi, who wants
the CDP to use its funds to back ambitious development and
infrastructure projects such as a national broadband network.
($1 = 0.8983 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gavin Jones, Editing by
Crispian Balmer)