BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 Mln
* China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 million - sec filing
July 10 Italian family Malacalza:
* owned 17 percent of Genoa-based Banca Carige as of July 3, according to a filing published by Italian market watchdog
* the lender completed a 850 million euro ($951 million)cash call last month Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 million - sec filing
TORONTO, March 31 Victor Li, co-chairman of Husky Energy Inc and son of one of Asia's richest men, has agreed to acquire Reliance Home Comfort, a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, from U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners for C$2.8 billion ($2.10 billion), Reliance said on Friday.