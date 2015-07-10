Philip Morris files U.S. FDA application for heated tobacco device
LONDON, March 31 Philip Morris International said on Friday it has applied for a pre-market approval of its iQOS heated tobacco product with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
July 10 Telecom Italia Spa :
* JP Morgan owned a 4.637 percent stake in the phone group on July 1, down from 6.997 percent on June 24, a filing from market regulator Consob showed
* Further stake reductions will be not communicated to Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, March 31 Philip Morris International said on Friday it has applied for a pre-market approval of its iQOS heated tobacco product with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)