Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 15 Telecom Italia Spa :
* announces purchase price for cash tender offer for U.S. Dollar notes
* purchase price for notes due 2018 is $1,117.28
* purchase price for notes due 2019 is $1,141.88 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order