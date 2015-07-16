UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 16 Italian luxury cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli says:
* H1 preliminary net revenues 200.3 million euros ($218 million)
* H1 revenues up 13.9 percent at current exchange rates, up 9.3 percent at constant exchange rates
* sees good prospects for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.