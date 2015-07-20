BRIEF-Genius Brands International anticipate revenue to grow and improve in 2017, compared to fiscal year 2016
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update
July 20 Italian defense and aerospace group Finmeccanica says:
* wins order to supply 10 helicopters to RN-Aircraft, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft
* new order valued at around 160 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update
LOS ANGELES, March 31 Already one of the biggest names in Latin music, Colombian pop star Maluma is hoping to cross over to a wider audience with an upcoming album of Spanish and English music.