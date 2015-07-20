July 20 Italy's Snai says:

* Board has approved issuance of senior secured bond for up to 110 million euros ($119.4 million), with expected maturity on June 15, 2018

* Bond proceeds will be used for early repayment of a portion of the debt owed by Cogemat and subsidiaries

* In May Snai signed an agreement for merger by incorporation with Cogemat/Cogetech Further company coverage:

