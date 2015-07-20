UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 Italy's Snai says:
* Board has approved issuance of senior secured bond for up to 110 million euros ($119.4 million), with expected maturity on June 15, 2018
* Bond proceeds will be used for early repayment of a portion of the debt owed by Cogemat and subsidiaries
* In May Snai signed an agreement for merger by incorporation with Cogemat/Cogetech Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Reporting bu Milan newsroom; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.