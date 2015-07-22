Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
July 22 Mediolanum Spa says:
* reverse merger of parent company into banking unit Banca Mediolanum has been approved by Bank of Italy
* after merger shares of the group will be listed as Banca Mediolanum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: