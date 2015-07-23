BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its Csls Etns
* Credit Suisse Ag announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its CSLS ETNS
July 23 A2A Spa says:
* receives 15-year 200 million euro loan from European Investment Bank to fund power and gas network investments and public lighting. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Credit Suisse Ag announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its CSLS ETNS
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.