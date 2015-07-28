RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium sector seeks way to tackle China-induced instability: Andy Home
* Graphic: Chinese aluminium volatility - http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvGXl9
July 28 Banca Generali Says:
* Q2 net income 47 million euros, down 5.2 percent
* Q2 revenues 115.7 million euros, down 7.2 percent
* Raises 2015 inflows target to 3.0-3.5 billion euros versus previous target of 2.0-2.5 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Graphic: Chinese aluminium volatility - http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvGXl9
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of us$ senior notes due 2024 with an aggregate principal amount of up to us$1 billion