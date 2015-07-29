BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
July 29 Luxottica Group says:
* Renews licence agreement with Burberry until Dec. 31, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.