UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 30 Rcs Mediagroup says:
* H1 EBITDA before extraordinary items 5.1 million euros versus loss of 4.2 million euros a year earlier
* Net debt at end-June 526.3 million euros
* H1 revenues 592 mln euros down from from 611 mln in H1 2014 when advertising sales benefited from World Cup
* Continues to discuss sale of book unit, signed preliminary deal to sell radio stations
* To get 21 million euros from sale of 44.5 percent stake in holding company Finelco which owns three radio stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.