July 30 Rcs Mediagroup says:

* H1 EBITDA before extraordinary items 5.1 million euros versus loss of 4.2 million euros a year earlier

* Net debt at end-June 526.3 million euros

* H1 revenues 592 mln euros down from from 611 mln in H1 2014 when advertising sales benefited from World Cup

* Continues to discuss sale of book unit, signed preliminary deal to sell radio stations

* To get 21 million euros from sale of 44.5 percent stake in holding company Finelco which owns three radio stations