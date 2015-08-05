BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
Aug 5 Banca Carige CEO Piero Montani says:
* he does not feel requests on capital requirement will be raised during incoming SREP review of banks' riskiness Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing