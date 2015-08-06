Aug 6 Italian bank Credito Valtellinese says:

* first-half net profit 51 million euros vs 3.1 million euros last year

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 11.5 pct end-June

* pro-forma fully loaded CET 1 at 13 pct, including impact from sale of ICBPI

* first-half writedowns on loans and other financial assets 158 million euros