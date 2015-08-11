BRIEF-Santander Holdings USA Inc announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
Aug 11 Italy's Post Office, Poste Italiane, says:
* has filed request with Italian stock market Borsa Italiana for listing its shares in an initial public offering (IPO)
* has asked market regulator Consob's authorization to publish the IPO prospectus Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
March 22 Sears Holdings Corp's disclosure that it could lack the financial strength to continue as a going concern is turning attention to the key difference maker for any cash-strapped retailer: vendors.