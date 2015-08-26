Aug 26 Assicurazioni Generali Spa said on Wednesday:

* Fitch announced Generali's senior notes were upgraded to A- from BBB+, the 1 billion euro 4.125% subordinated notes to BBB+ from BBB and all subordinated notes to BBB from BBB-.

* Ifs rating affirmed at A- with stable outlook on improvement of capital position and operating performance