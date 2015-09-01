BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 UBS :
* has cut its stake in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Spa to 1.677 percent as of Aug. 25, according to filings published by Italian market watchdog on Tuesday.
* the Swiss bank previously owned a 2.259 percent stake in the Italian lender, filings show. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley