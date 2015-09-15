Sept 15 Italian broadcaster Mediaset says:

* Signed partnership with founders of the Finelco radio group to strengthen its radio business

* Bought 19 percent of voting capital of RB1 holding company which controls the Finelco group

* Also bought 50 percent of the non-voting capital of RB1

* Could further raise its stake as part of the accord

* The investment is part of a new strategy targeting advertising and content synergies between radio and TV

* Mediaset had previously bought 80 percent of Monradio from Mondadori Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)