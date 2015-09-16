Sept 16 UBI Banca Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio says:

* In favour of introducing a permanent 5 percent cap to voting rights after the Italian cooperative lender turns into a joint-stock company

* Large Italian cooperative banks are being forced to transform into joint-stock companies by a government reform. The reform bill allows banks to introduce a 5 percent voting rights cap for a period of two years when they ditch their cooperative status. Further company coverage:

