BRIEF-Goldin Properties announces proposed privatisation by Optima Capital
* references are made to initial announcement and joint announcement issued by offeror and company dated 27 March 2017.
Sept 17 The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Investment Board:
* owned 2.013 percent of Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano as of Sept. 9, a filing published by Italian market watchdog shows (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* references are made to initial announcement and joint announcement issued by offeror and company dated 27 March 2017.
* ASF Group Ltd and London Borough of Barking & Dagenham will be working jointly together in assessing and developing a infrastructure project in Castle Green area