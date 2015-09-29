BRIEF-Lloyd's of London chairman says Brussels EU hub to employ "tens" of people
* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~brussels eu subsidiary will employ "tens" of people, likely mixture of existing staff and new hires
Sept 29 Banca Popolare di Vicenza says:
* concludes subordinated Tier 2 bond issue of 200 million euros, to boost total capital ratio to above 8 percent
* pro-forma total capital ratio at end June at 8.36 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~brussels eu subsidiary will employ "tens" of people, likely mixture of existing staff and new hires
* Says it has appointed Takumi Ueda as the new President of the company, to replace Mitsutaka Sato