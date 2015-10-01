UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup says:
* board has mandated its CEO to clarify whether it is possible to finalise a proposed sale of its book unit to rival Mondadori in coming days, adding that a number of issues remain open Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources