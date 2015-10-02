BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 Intesa Sanpaolo :
* CEO Carlo Messina reiterates "categorical denial" of press report about possible scenario of a three-way merger involving Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit and Monte dei Paschi
* Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Friday that an investment bank has pitched the idea of a merger between Italy's top two banks which could then see the spinoff of UniCredit's domestic business and its integration with Monte dei Paschi.
* Intesa and UniCredit categorically denied such a possibility, the paper said. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: