BRIEF-Bebe Stores says exploring strategic alternatives
* Bebe Stores Inc - Bebe has retained B. Riley & Co as its financial advisor
Oct 22 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) says:
* Calls extraordinary shareholder meeting for Dec. 3 in Amsterdam to approve separation of Ferrari
* After selling an up to 10 percent stake in Ferrari in initial public offering, FCA plans to transfer its remaining stake to FCA shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday: