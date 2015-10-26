Oct 26 A2A, Italy's biggest regional utility, says:

* will own the whole of Edipower generating company after demerger agreement approved by shareholders on Monday

* deal sees exit from Edipower of Societa Elettrica Altoatesina, Banca Popolare di Milano, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Torino and Mediobanca

* demerger will be effective in first quarter of 2016