Nov 10 Credito Valtellinese says:

* Q3 net profit at 11.88 mln euros, up from 4.06 mln euros the previous year, helped by lower writedowns of loans and other financial activities

* Fees rise, interest and trading income down

* CET 1 phased-in ratio at end-September at 11.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)