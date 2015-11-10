BRIEF-NPT LTD to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Banco Popolare Says:
* Fully phased Cet 1 ratio 12.2 percent at end-September versus 11.3 percent at end-June
* Q3 net profit 56.7 million euros against loss of 127.8 mln yr ago
* Loan writedowns 575 million euros in first nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 24 A leading Hong Kong real estate agent said on Friday that some banks it works with would no longer accept payments for property transactions in the city through China's state-backed UnionPay, the mainland's biggest bank card provider.