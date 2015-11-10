BRIEF-NPT LTD to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited
Nov 10 Italy's Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese:
* CEO Miro Fiordi says sees 2015 profit slightly above targets set out in its business plan, excluding extraordinary moves Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 24 A leading Hong Kong real estate agent said on Friday that some banks it works with would no longer accept payments for property transactions in the city through China's state-backed UnionPay, the mainland's biggest bank card provider.