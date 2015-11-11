Nov 11 Italian lender UniCredit says:
* Q3 net profit 507 million euros vs company-provided
analyst consensus forecast of 458 million euros
* proforma fully-loaded CET 1 ratio at 10.53 percent at
end-September versus 10.37 percent at end-June, rising to 10.78
percent when including Pioneer JV
* Q3 loan loss provisions at 1.0 billion euros, up 33
percent y/y
* Q3 revenues at 5.3 billion euros, down 4.1 percent y/y
* results hit by 400 million-euro one-off charges related to
Ukraine unit and Swiss Franc-denominated loans conversion in
Croatia
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)