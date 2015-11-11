Nov 11 Tod's Says:

* nine-month revenues 786.9 million euros versus Thomson Reuters analyst consensus forecast of 789 million euros

* nine-month Ebitda 160.1 million euros versus analyst consensus forecast of 161 million euros

* confirms expectations for current year

* store sales down 6.1 percent at constant currencies in first 45 weeks (versus 5.6 percent fall in period to Aug. 2)

* same store sales trend positive overall in last few weeks after strong volatility in August, September Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)