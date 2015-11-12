Nov 12 Italian holding company Exor says:

* completes placement of 12 million treasury shares for a total gross amount of 511.2 million euros ($550 million)

* following placement Agnelli family will hold 51.87 percent of Exor's share capital

* following placement Exor will hold treasury shares equal to around 4.83 percent of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)