Nov 13 RCS Mediagroup:

* The publisher says it would hold a shareholder meeting on Dec. 16 to ask for a new authorisation for an up to 200-million-euro share sale

* A current authorisation from shareholders to raise up to 190 million euros via a share sale expires at the end of 2015

* Shares down 2.3 percent against a 0.5 percent rise in Italy's all-share index