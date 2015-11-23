BRIEF-New Mountain Finance Corporation commences offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
* New Mountain Finance Corporation commences offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
Nov 23 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Monday:
* board acknowledges resignation of long-standing chairman Gianni Zonin
* board appoints Stefano Dolcetta new chairman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* New Mountain Finance Corporation commences offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
* HFF Inc - HFF arranges $290 million financing for luxury mixed-use development in Manhattan's upper east side Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: