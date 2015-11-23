Nov 23 Telecom Italia CEO said on Monday:

* Savings share conversion, conversion of mandatory convertible, sale of mast assets and Telecom Argentina are operations that can raise over 3 billion euros to bolster the balance sheet in 2016

* Vivendi will have around 13.7 percent of company after savings share conversion, Niel would have 10.0-10.2 percent

* Confident on completing Telecom Argentina saleFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)