BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auctions for 1 bln yuan
April 5 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
Nov 27 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese says:
* Bank of Italy set minimum 8.3 percent CET1 requirement for bank following SREP process
* Creval's CET1 ratio stood at 11.7 at end-September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
April 5 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan's financial regulator said on Wednesday that companies listed on the local stock exchange had reported forex losses of T$133.9 billion ($4.4 billion) in 2016, because of the Taiwan currency's strength against the U.S. dollar.
* Says unit wins land auctions in Beijing for a combined 1.16 billion yuan ($168.43 million)