Nov 27 Italy's Banca Carige says:

* The European Central Bank set a final 11.25 percent minimum requirement for the bank's CET1 capital at the end of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)

* Final level stands below previous level of 11.50 percent communicated in March. ECB may lower minimum requirement further if bank cuts share of non-performing loans

* ECB's SREP decision entails restrictions to dividend payments and keeping a liquidity coverage ratio of at least 90 pct

* Bank's CET1 ratio stood at 12.2 percent at end-September, liquidity coverage ratio at 138 percent