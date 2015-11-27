BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auctions for 1 bln yuan
April 5 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
Nov 27 Italy's Banca Carige says:
* The European Central Bank set a final 11.25 percent minimum requirement for the bank's CET1 capital at the end of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)
* Final level stands below previous level of 11.50 percent communicated in March. ECB may lower minimum requirement further if bank cuts share of non-performing loans
* ECB's SREP decision entails restrictions to dividend payments and keeping a liquidity coverage ratio of at least 90 pct
* Bank's CET1 ratio stood at 12.2 percent at end-September, liquidity coverage ratio at 138 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
April 5 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan's financial regulator said on Wednesday that companies listed on the local stock exchange had reported forex losses of T$133.9 billion ($4.4 billion) in 2016, because of the Taiwan currency's strength against the U.S. dollar.
* Says unit wins land auctions in Beijing for a combined 1.16 billion yuan ($168.43 million)