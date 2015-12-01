BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Mediolanum said on Tuesday:
* has settled litigation with Italian tax authorities
* settlement envisages additional tax payments for 120.2 million euros plus interest
* in view of provisions already made, additional cost of settlement on 2015 accounts 31.2 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.