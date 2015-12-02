UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill:
* HMSHost International unit signs accord with Dutch railways Nederlandse Spoorwegen comprising two contracts to manage a total of 20 food and beverage outlets across the country
* Sees revenues of 290 million euros over 10 years from contract to manage 17 Burger King points of sale already in service
* Sees revenues of 15 million euros over 5 years from contract to manage three La Place restaurants already in service Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.