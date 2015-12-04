Dec 4 Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a
presentation on its website says:
* expects to have net industrial cash of more than 2 billion
euros at the end of 2018 business plan compared with previous
forecast of net industrial debt of between 0.5-1 billion euros
* revision follows capital transactions executed in 2014 and
the listing and separation of luxury unit Ferrari
* sees 2015 capital expenditure and research and development
spending at 10.8 billion euros, peaking in 2017 as part of
five-year investment plan
* capex of five-year plan was originally supposed to peak in
2016
