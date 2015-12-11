BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal Bank posts FY profit
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
Dec 11 Italian oil contractor Saipem says:
* it has successfully completed syndication of senior credit facilities worth 4.7-billion euros ($5.2 billion)
* the credit facilities comprise a bridge to bond of 1.6 billion euros with a 18-month maturity, a term loan of 1.6 billion euros with five-year maturity and a revolving credit facility of 1.5 billion euros with a five-year maturity
* Intesa Sanpaolo, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca and UniCredit are lead arrangers for the facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage: