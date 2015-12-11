Dec 11 Italian oil contractor Saipem says:

* it has successfully completed syndication of senior credit facilities worth 4.7-billion euros ($5.2 billion)

* the credit facilities comprise a bridge to bond of 1.6 billion euros with a 18-month maturity, a term loan of 1.6 billion euros with five-year maturity and a revolving credit facility of 1.5 billion euros with a five-year maturity

* Intesa Sanpaolo, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca and UniCredit are lead arrangers for the facilities