Dec 14 Telecom Italia:

* French group Vivendi bought 56 million shares in Telecom Italia between Nov. 18 and Nov. 23, Telecom Italia said on Monday.

* Telecom Italia shares bought by Vivendi represent a 0.4 percent stake in the Italian phone company, according to Reuters calculations

* On Nov. 17, Vivendi said it owned a 20.116 percent stake in Telecom Italia