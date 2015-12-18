Dec 18 Italian bank service provider ICBPI: * investment vehicle owned by private equity funds Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra has finalised the acquisition of 85 percent of the bank services provider * the deal values the entire group at 2.15 billion euros ($2.33 billion) * investment vehicle has bought ICBPI's stakes from Italian banks Credito Valtellinese, Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca, Popolare Emilia Romagna, UBI Banca, Banca Popolare di Milano, Banca Carige and others. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: