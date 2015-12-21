UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup says:
* Expects "slightly positive" net result in 2016
* Sees compound annual growth rate of 1.5 percent for revenues under business plan to 2018
* Targets debt/EBITDA ratio of around 2 in 2018 from around 4 in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.