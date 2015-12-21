Dec 21 Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup says:

* Expects "slightly positive" net result in 2016

* Sees compound annual growth rate of 1.5 percent for revenues under business plan to 2018

* Targets debt/EBITDA ratio of around 2 in 2018 from around 4 in 2016