BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
Dec 22 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:
* its subsidiary FCA US LLC has redeemed all of its outstanding 8 1/4 percent secured senior notes due 2021 on Dec. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.