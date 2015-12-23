Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Telecom Italia:
* the Italian phone company says it will appeal to Lazio administrative court against a fine communicated by Italy's competition authority
* Italy's competition authority has said earlier on Wednesday Telecom Italia and other six companies would have to pay a 28 million euro fine for alleged anticompetitive attitude Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order