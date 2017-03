Dec 30 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese says:

* has reached an agreement to sell a non-performing-loan portfolio with a gross book value of 314 million euros to Credito Fondiario

* the transaction will be finalized in the first quarter of next year and will have no material effect on 2016 income statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)