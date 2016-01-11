Jan 11 Italian market regulator Consob says:

* Approved initial public offering (IPO) documents of Italian property companies Coima Res and IDeA Real Estate SIIQ

* Coima Res IPO offer starts on Monday and will end on Jan. 26

* Coima Res will offer up to 30 million new shares at 10 euros each to raise up to 300 million euros

* It may offer additional 22.5 million shares to institutional investors and has also an overallotment option to sell up to 3 million additional shares

* IDeA Real Estate IPO offer starts on Jan. 13 and ends on Jan. 22

* IDeA Real Estate offering 42.59 million shares at 10 euros each in IPO of which 23.17 million shares are newly issued shares

* IDeA Real Estate may offer additional 2.55 mln shares in overallotment option

* As part of IPO Omicron Plus fund to give IDeA Real Estate 119 properties worth 422 million euros and carrying 153 million euro debt

* Owners of Omicron Plus fund received in exchange 19.42 million shares which are also being offered in IPO (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)